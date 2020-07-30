World Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $798,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $383,727,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $79,002,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $326,604,000 after acquiring an additional 793,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,347,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $526,819,000 after acquiring an additional 573,568 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $119.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,701.29, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

