Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $36.63 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.65.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.64%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

