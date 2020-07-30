Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,041 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $37.99 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.