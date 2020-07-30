World Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 456.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37,500.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 193.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 2.05.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.48). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. Cfra dropped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

