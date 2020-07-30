World Asset Management Inc Has $382,000 Stock Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $897,014,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $881,607,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $437,680,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $348,643,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $262,626,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $136,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at $704,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of WTRG opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60. Essential Utilities Inc has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.