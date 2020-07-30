NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 315 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.22.

MPWR opened at $263.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.74 and its 200 day moving average is $195.14. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $264.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.08, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $600,410.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,938 shares in the company, valued at $33,396,100.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 17,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total transaction of $3,642,386.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,243,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,681 shares of company stock valued at $23,000,455 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

