Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Cut by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Copart by 44.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,072,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,178 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 54.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,360,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,780 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in Copart by 26.1% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,731,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,230,000 after purchasing an additional 978,191 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Copart by 5,577.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 675,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 663,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $92.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $104.88. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra cut their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

