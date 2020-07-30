NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $222,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,707,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,328.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.24.

MNST opened at $77.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.01. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $77.51.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

