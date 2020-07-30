Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 655 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 1.89. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

