Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 838.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,234 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

SCHP stock opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $61.16.

