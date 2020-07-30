Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $982,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 660.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 652,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,520,000 after buying an additional 567,165 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 27.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $2,283,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUSA stock opened at $132.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.42. Murphy USA Inc has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $141.22.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

