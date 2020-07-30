Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Valvoline by 459.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

