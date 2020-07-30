Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 139,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,378,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,394,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $181.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,009.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $31,095,367.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 616,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,153,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

