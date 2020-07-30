Strs Ohio Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Unitil were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the first quarter worth $52,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the first quarter worth $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Unitil by 43.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Unitil by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UTL. TheStreet cut shares of Unitil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Unitil from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NYSE:UTL opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.83. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $65.76.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

