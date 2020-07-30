Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 90,155 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 60.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 90,155 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

NYSE:OXY opened at $17.03 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

