Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,237 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth $385,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Comerica by 5.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Comerica by 124.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,727,000 after acquiring an additional 563,897 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 553.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $74.04.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. Comerica’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

