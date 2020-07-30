Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 27.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,742 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 54,241 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,106,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571,557 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 333,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,231,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 219,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

NYSE HPE opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

