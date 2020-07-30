Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,854 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.93. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.