NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $218,000 Stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 12,409.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 286.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 174,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 129,700 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,989,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,504,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 21.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 175,054 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

CAKE opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.39. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.57 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

