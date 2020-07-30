3,698 Shares in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,797,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $106.28 on Thursday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $108.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.89.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

