Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $50,000 in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Timkensteel during the second quarter worth about $564,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 38.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 22.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 625.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 15,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMST. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Timkensteel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

NYSE TMST opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.07. Timkensteel Corp has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.64 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Timkensteel Corp will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timkensteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

