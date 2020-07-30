Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in M&T Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 32,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 49.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 31.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.91.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $106.82 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

