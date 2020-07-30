25,220 Shares in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,220 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIO. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto stock opened at $62.68 on Thursday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

