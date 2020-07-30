Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 165,958 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 165,958 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 166.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 150,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 28,483 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 51.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.86. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

