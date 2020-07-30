Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,722 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Graphic Packaging worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPK opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

