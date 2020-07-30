Strs Ohio Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 154.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter worth $126,867,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the first quarter worth $66,394,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 394.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,988,000 after buying an additional 569,258 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 62.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,357,000 after buying an additional 254,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 343.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 257,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,553,000 after buying an additional 199,666 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $132.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.95 and its 200-day moving average is $125.65. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 797.65% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

LBRDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.60.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

