Strs Ohio Acquires 1,270 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,124,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 63,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,858.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 18,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $435,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,471 shares of company stock worth $1,274,746. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $58.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

