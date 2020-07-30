Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 384.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,422 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 35.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 21.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 347,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after buying an additional 62,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSEX. BidaskClub cut Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of MSEX opened at $67.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.75%.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $53,643.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Georgia M. Simpson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $31,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,388.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,050 shares of company stock worth $403,828 in the last three months. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

