Strs Ohio Increases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,418,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,606,672,000 after purchasing an additional 658,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,121,000 after purchasing an additional 473,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,627,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,125,000 after purchasing an additional 107,869 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,620,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,561,000 after purchasing an additional 148,739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $349,367,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ED opened at $76.70 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.89.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,533 shares of company stock worth $183,114 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

