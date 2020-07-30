Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 107.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,307 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Nucor by 104.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 125.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.