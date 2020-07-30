Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Magna International by 687.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magna International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Magna International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Magna International from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Magna International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

MGA opened at $48.04 on Thursday. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

