Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $162,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price (up from $3,050.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,932.22.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,033.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,867.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,303.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,496.49 billion, a PE ratio of 144.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

