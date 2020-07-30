Creative Planning Increases Stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Creative Planning increased its position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 152,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 958.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,937,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,906 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

PE opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The firm had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PE. KeyCorp cut their target price on Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James upgraded Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Parsley Energy Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.