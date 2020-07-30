Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $215.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.93 and a 200 day moving average of $194.77. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

