First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 3,824,645 Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 163.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,159,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824,645 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $15,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 852.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFA opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($2.16). The company had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter. MFA FINL INC/SH had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 105.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MFA FINL INC/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

