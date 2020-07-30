Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $11.66 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,976 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.8% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.19.

AAPL stock opened at $380.16 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,616.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.