Welch Group LLC Acquires 67,131 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,131 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.2% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $208,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $380.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.98. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,616.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.19.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

