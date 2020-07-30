Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 8.3% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 93.6% during the second quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 357,109 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $130,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.3% during the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $380.16 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,616.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.19.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

