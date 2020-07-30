Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 4,158 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,461 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 8.2% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $213,112,000 after purchasing an additional 79,607 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $2,482,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,490,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $204.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,547.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.