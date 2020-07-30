Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,382 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHM. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.28. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $50.04.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.