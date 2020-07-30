Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $34.83 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $121.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

SRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

