Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 800 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 412,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,124,000 after purchasing an additional 107,735 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. BofA Securities raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.84.

NYSE:DGX opened at $126.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $131.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

