Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 4,846 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 595,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,361,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6,690.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 260,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 256,504 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $351,849.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,770.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $239,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $102.69 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $113.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.30.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

