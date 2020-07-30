Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMED. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,142 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

GMED stock opened at $50.41 on Thursday. Globus Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas acquired 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $32,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $66,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $462,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

