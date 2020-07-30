Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 607 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 15.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

VAR stock opened at $136.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.93 and a 200-day moving average of $123.52. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VAR. Evercore ISI downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

