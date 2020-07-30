Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 16,214.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WOR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Worthington Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

WOR stock opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $44.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $611.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.85%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

