Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,302,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,741,000 after purchasing an additional 955,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

VSH opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $612.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.