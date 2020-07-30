World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,159 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,039,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $54,905,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,414,000 after buying an additional 837,255 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $31,719,000. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 183.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 544,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,516,000 after purchasing an additional 352,647 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $68.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.98. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

