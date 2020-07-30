World Asset Management Inc Acquires 487 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,886,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,839,000 after acquiring an additional 134,221 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,263,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,277,000 after acquiring an additional 243,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,096,000 after acquiring an additional 53,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $120,200,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 698,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,733,000 after acquiring an additional 99,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $88.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.62. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $169.26. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

