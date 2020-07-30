World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.3% during the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 69,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 207.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,903,000 after acquiring an additional 598,713 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 122,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 19.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HFC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.21.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.73.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

